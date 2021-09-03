TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Salvation Army in Tampa is getting ready to deploy to Louisiana and Alabama following Hurricane Ida. Organization leaders say they they will be going to some of the hardest hit areas.

Salvation Army leaders say the expect to head out sometime next week, they are just waiting for the call. But in the meantime, they are getting this meal truck ready to feed hundreds of families.

Major David Swyers with the Tampa Salvation Army says “When I look at these photos, I really first think of the kids. Then the family as a whole. How long is it going to take to rebuild because there’s only so many contractors.”

Major Swyers says seeing the pictures of the destruction from hurricane ida is heart breaking.

“What we think of from a distance, looking in, might be a short period of time in our mind, but those living out the disasters live through it for months on end,” said Major Swyers.

He wants to make a difference.

“Within the next week I believe it will be our turn to come and be called up to go into action,” said Major Swyers.

So far for Hurricane Ida victims, The Salvation Army has provided almost 30,000 meals made with 39 trucks the organization calls mobile feeding units.

“As more need happens, they bring in more mobile feeding units,” said Major Swyers.

As more and more devastation is uncovered from the hurricane in Louisiana and Alabama, Major Swyers and his crew are on stand-by.

“So we already got gas, the propane has been filled, we’ve got the generator ready to go, we’ve got all of our utensils, clam shells. We are a kitchen on wheels that’s ready to pivot at any moment,” said Major Swyers.

He says he hopes people don’t forget about the need for help as the next several weeks continue.

“Any damage wherever it is just hard to look at, but that’s why people give to disasters, that’s why people give us food to go out and change lives,” said Major Swyers.

Salvation Army leaders in Tampa say they will switch out crews every two weeks to allow people to return home for a bit. If you are interested in donating to those impacted by Hurricane Ida, go to disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.