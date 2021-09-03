ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local doctor says more and more children are showing up to the hospital with COVID-19 and it’s taking a toll on medical professionals. At Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, 34 children are hospitalized and one doctor says that number is difficult to hear.

Dr. Juan Dumois works at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and says “More kids test positive every week for the last few weeks than we have seen at any time since the pandemic began.”

He says the number of children getting COVID-19 is shocking.

“At the end of last week, that week we had about 122 kids test positive and as an example, during our winter peak last December or so , we had maybe 25 in one week” said Dr. Dumois.

Now employees say 34 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at the hospital and ten of those children are in the ICU.

“It’s kind of hard to see children get as sick as they sometimes do when they come into the hospital with COVID-19,” said Dr. Dumois.

He says kids are put in the ICU if they need oxygen and a ventilator or if they have M.I.S.C., or Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

“It causes them to look miserable, they have fevers, there’s inflammation throughout their body including the heart,” said Dr. Dumois.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 204,000 children tested positive in one week. and they now account for 22% of cases.

“We are seeing children who are babies and we are seeing teenagers and all the ages in between,” said Dr. Dumois.

Dr. Dumois says he encourages people to vaccinate their children and wear masks in public.

“The number of kids we are seeing prove that we are in the middle, not at the tail-end, of a full surge of the Delta Variant, and it’s going to last a while longer,” said Dr. Dumois.

Dumois says Johns Hopkins all Children’s Hospital is doing well handling in-patient capacity at the moment and hopefully that won’t change.