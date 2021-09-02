ATLANTA, Ga (CW69 New at 10)
COUNTY OFFICES CLOSE FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY,
WHAT: All Gwinnett County government offices, with the exception of those operations required for the comfort and safety of residents, will be closed Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday. County offices will resume normal business hours Sept. 7. A Magistrate Court judge will be available at the Gwinnett County Detention Center during the holiday.
Trash and recycling collection in unincorporated Gwinnett County is scheduled as normal for Monday, Sept. 6. The Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management Call Center will be closed that day, but hauler call centers will be open. Residents can visit GCSolidWaste.com to find their hauler's contact information. Residents who live within city limits should contact their trash and recycling provider to find out if collection will be delayed due to the holiday.
WHEN: County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, and will reopen during normal business hours Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.