Amid restoration efforts of hurricane Ida, the worst could still be to come. The typical peak of hurricane season is September. And as recovery efforts continue, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation Thursday morning. He says it’s in an effort to prepare as we enter the peak of hurricane season.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation Thursday declaring September as Florida Preparedness Month. The move comes in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, but will focus on the importance of Florida residents preparing for natural disasters.

“If someone’s watching this, they’re already doing a good step towards staying informed. Watch your local news media, turn on the tv, turn on the radio. Check us on social media,” said Dave Connor, a spokesperson for Pinellas County.

The National Hurricane Center continues to predict an above-average hurricane season with between fifteen to twenty one named storms in total.

Pinellas County Officials Continue To Urge Storm Preparedness

The Florida Division of Emergency Management acknowledged DeSantis’ proclamation by emphasizing the importance of having a disaster plan and knowing evacuation zones.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday to detail his administration’s response to the damage left by hurricane Ida.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be traveling to Louisiana to meet with Governor John Bell Edwards, as well as parish presidents and mayors, and the local officials representing the affected areas,” said President Biden during that press conference. “My message to everyone affected is we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help.”

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season runs until November 30th.

For more resources and info about hurricane preparedness, visit ready.gov