APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – About one million people in Louisiana still have no power after Hurricane Ida swept through the area, creating a path of destruction and flooding. One local business is raising money and collecting donations for those people struggling right now.

At The Salty Shamrock, one of the employees has family over in Louisiana, which makes all of this devastation hit closer to home, and if you show up to the restaurant, you’ll see signs up requesting items like non-perishable food items, diapers and water for those in need.

Edward Teti is an employee at The Salty Shamrock and says “We’ve had hurricane warnings, stuff like that, but i’ve never had to evacuate and i’ve never seen damage like that here in Florida and to see it over there. What do you say? It’s devastating.”

Teti says it’s upsetting to know so many people are suffering in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

“Seeing actual pictures from someone who is experiencing this, it’s just sad, it’s heartbreaking,” said Teti.

But the devastation from this hurricane hit’s closer to home for Teti. His coworker’s son lives in Louisiana and has no electricity.

“She reached out to me Monday morning about something off subject and just said she was just out of it right now, she was so worried, couldn’t get ahold of her son,” said Teti.

The son, Kyler Bengtson, who is a marine, sent pictures showing what kind of destruction people are experiencing.

“He said he hadn’t seen destruction like that. He hasn’t seen it since Afghanistan,” said Teti.

So now, the employees at The Salty Shamrock and the Fran Haasch Law Group are teaming up and working to fill a truck up with items for those in need.

“We’re doing canned goods, diapers, formula, there’s so many things you don’t think of. Pet food,” said Teti.

The restaurant is also allowing people to add on money to their bill at the end of a meal to donate to the cause. Teti says the plan is to have at least four trucks full of non-perishables travel to Louisiana over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s bigger than me, and bigger than the area of Apollo Beach, and the community, but they are all pulling together to help us,” said Teti.

Donations will continue to be collected through Friday night and the first truck will be leaving for Louisiana Saturday morning. If you want to donate money, The Salty Shamrock has a GoFundMe available online called Salty’s Hurricane Relief.