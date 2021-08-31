ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Police Department are mourning the loss of an officer. Officer Michael Weiskopf died from COVID-19 last Friday.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday. Weiskopf’s wife, Karen, spoke at the service. She said “I hold you tightly within my heart, and there you will remain. My life will never be the same until we are together again. I love you more than life itself.”

On Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered together to remember St. Petersburg Officer Michael Weiskopf.

“Mike, the moment that you left me my heart split in two. One side is filled with our memories together. The other side died with you,” said Karen Weiskopf.

Officer Weiskopf died from COVID-19 on Friday, August 27. On Tuesday, it was an emotional day as friends and family cried and hugged each other, recalling memories of a man described as kind.

Phil Green, a friend of Weiskopf, said “Deeds not words comes to mind when I think of mike. A devoted husband, son, brother and an amazing friend to all.”

Friends say he was selfless and always made people feel better when they were down.

“If you were lucky enough to get that sideways grin when he was explaining some crazy thing that happened, expect tears of laughter and it was often,” said Green.

Family and friends encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and said officer Weiskopf would still be here if he had.

“The virus is lethal, you do not want to take this battle on,” said Karen Weiskopf.

Philip Weintraub, a Rabbi, says “You put on a vest and you wouldn’t go into a dangerous situation without wearing a vest. Get your vaccine.”

St. Petersburg Police Department says Officer Weiskopf’s service will never be forgotten, but the pain of a fallen officer will never fade.

“Remembering you is easy I do it every day, but missing you is a heart ache that’s never going to go away,” said Weiskopf.