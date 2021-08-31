SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)-The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota man after he attempted to conduct a traffic stop using his personal vehicle equipped with strobe lights and a siren.
Deputies initially responded around 4:14 p.m. Sunday when they received a 911 call about a suspicious traffic stop. The caller reported travelling northbound on McIntosh Road near Bee Ridge Road when a black SUV directly behind him activated red and white strobe lights and an audible siren.
Although the caller initially pulled over after believing the SUV was a police vehicle, the driver of the SUV did not exit and instead quickly sped off. The caller then dialed 911 while following the suspect as they both continued northbound.
Deputies soon located the SUV near 2700 Hidden Lake Boulevard in the city of Sarasota and contacted the driver, identified as 52-year-old Edward Correll. During a search, deputies confirmed the SUV was equipped with functioning strobe lights and a siren similar to that of an emergency vehicle.
Correll admitted to conducting a traffic stop in an attempt to scare the occupants of the other car who were not previously known to him. He was taken into custody, and his vehicle was impounded as evidence.