POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Law enforcement members and the Tampa Bay community is remembering an officer who died of COVID-19. Polk County Deputy Christopher Broadhead died on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Grady Judd, the Polk County Sheriff says “Sheriff Christopher Broadhead was a deputy for the people of Polk County for nine years, eight months, and 27 days.”

A Polk County Deputy, only 32 years old, now laid to rest.

“Polk County is safer Deputy Sheriff Broadhead was here,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd describes him as loving and great with people.

“I looked through Chris’s personnel file and there were over 200 accomplishment reports using descriptions such as displays respect and empathy to victims,” said Sheriff Judd.

Deputy Broadhead died on Monday, August 23 after contracting COVID-19, and now leaves behind his wife and five children.

“His first priority was always his family,” said Sheriff Judd.

At the service for Broadhead, his family requested the health department of provide a room so people who attended the service had the option to get vaccinated.

“I think if Chris were here with us today, he would look around the room and say get the vaccine,” said Broadhead.

As a family and community mourns the vaccine isn’t the only thing that was encouraged at the service.

Lieutenant Tracy Smith, a friend of Broadhead, says “When we were hanging up he said I love you man every time without fail. I love you. I love you too buddy.”

Another friend, Jake Wren, says “I challenge everyone to carry out this part of Chris’s legacy. When you’re hanging up the phone, ending a conversation or departing from somewhere, tell your loved ones that you love them.”