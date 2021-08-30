LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing a miraculous story of recovery! 46-year-old navy veteran, Scott Astringer almost lost his life to COVID-19. He was given life-saving COVID-19 treatment at Largo Medical Center and on Friday he thanked the doctors who took care of him.

It was an emotional day at Largo Medical Center, where Scott Astringer reunited with the doctors and nurses who saved his life. The doctors say moments like this make their jobs worthwhile.

“My wife dropped my off at the er on a Sunday and I had a 105-degree fever and was vomiting and I was already pretty sick,” said Astringer.

Scott Astringer had no idea when he got COVID-19 back in December that he would almost lose his life.

“It was extremely hard for my family, not being able to see me and not knowing what the outcome would be,” said Astringer.

Astringer’s wife took him to the Bayonet Point Medical Center and soon after he was put on a ventilator and treated with ECMO, an oxygen treatment for those who have lung failure. He was then transferred to Largo Medical Center.

“I just told her I love her, and told her to tell my kids that I love them, and that was literally it, I was on the table and they gave me the medication to make me sleepy,” said Astringer.

He didn’t see his family again for over a month, but then during the second week of February, Astringer woke up.

Jim Flanagan, Largo Medical Center doctor, said “You’re in the ICU, you’re bound to the bed, you’re hooked up to machines. You can’t talk, you can’t move on your own.”

Teresa Thoman, Largo Medical Center nurse, said “He couldn’t point to a picture board, he couldn’t text on a phone, and he had a trachea so he couldn’t talk so the only thing that could make that happen was to read his lips.”

Thoman was one of the nurses who took care of Astringer.

“It takes a village,” said Thoman.

Astringer eventually left the hospital and went into months of physical therapy, and on Friday, he went back and visited the doctors and nurses who saved his life. It’s a positive ending, something doctors and nurses treasure now more than ever.

“It means a lot. It really goes to show why we do what we do,” said Dr. Flanagan.

“We get into the same very single day doing the same thing over and over again and you just never think there’s going to be an end and when you see somebody like that, it gives you a full heart,” said Thoman.

Doctors at Largo Medical Center say although the Delta Variant is causing COVID-19 cases to rise, they hope more people like Astringer will be able to leave the hospital and return to their families.