POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Polk County Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Bradley, south of Mulberry.
Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene detectives determined that 21-year-old Byron Quintez Dexter shot an elderly family member in the neck. Several other family members were in the home at the time.READ MORE: Suspect Identified In Shooting And Killing In Riverview
The female victim was flown to an area hospital where she is listed in critical/unstable condition.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Dexter was found by detectives riding a bicycle in the area after the shooting and he was taken into custody. He had a .22 caliber firearm in his possession. During questioning, Dexter admitted to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Gov. Kemp, Atlanta Refugee Groups Respond To Afghanistan Suicide Bombings
He was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, and shooting into/in an occupied dwelling.