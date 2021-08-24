MARIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff began a statewide tour in Marietta on Monday to brief the public on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the Senate passed last week. He also addressed the crisis overseas in Afghanistan and and the COVID crisis here at home.

Ossoff held his initial briefing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. “That bipartisan infrastructure bill will deliver record investments in transit and transportation in Metro Atlanta and communities across the state of Georgia, and I look forward to seeing it to final passage,” he said. He made an announcement on C-130 aircraft production in Georgia and in Marietta. “Along with 10 bipartisan colleagues, I am leading an effort in the United States Senate to ensure that we accelerate the production of these aircraft and accelerate the upgrades to existing C-130 aircraft,” said Ossoff.

This comes as chaos continues in Afghanistan, where President Joe Biden’s decision to remove U.S. troops resulted in a swift Taliban takeover. Republicans are slamming Biden for the fallout. “It’s clear that the U.S. government was surprised by the speed with which the Afghan central government collapsed,” Ossoff said. He says he’s supporting the bipartisan efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies, adding how his office has connected more than 2,000 requests for assistance with the State Department just within the last week. “The vetting must be robust of those who will resettle in the United States,” he said.

Ossoff also weighed in on the COVID crisis and Delta variant surge here on U.S. soil. “It’s up to all of us to continue to do our part to continue to fight this pandemic. That means following CDC public health guidelines,” said Ossoff.

Despite opposing views, he says it also means getting the vaccine and wearing face masks in crowded indoor settings.