PALMER (CBS) – Maureen Gallagher feels like she cheated death Sunday when a huge tree branch fell on her car, narrowly missing her head.
“Thank God I’m alive. It’s a good day, a very good day,” said Maureen Gallagher. “I heard the crackling of the tree, and there wasn’t time to do anything.”