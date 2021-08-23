CHEROKEE, NC - MAY 11: A black bear searches for food along the Tennessee border at Newfound Gap on May 11, 2018 near Cherokee, North Carolina. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles the Tennessee and North Carolina borders in the heart of the Appalachian Mountain Range. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Centerville’s Cottonwood Court looked more like Pooh Corner last week, when a young black bear out for a stroll gave some teenagers quite a scare.
Hailey Nelson, 17, and Dori Arndt, 15, were doing some gardening Tuesday afternoon outside the home of friend Hailey Nyberg, 17. As Nelson worked, she thought she saw Nyberg’s dog walk by in the corner of her eye.