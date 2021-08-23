FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 29, 2021: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick gives an interview during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
BOSTON (CBS) — Whenever Bill Belichick holds a press conference, you never know which version of the Hall of Famer you’re going to get. Sometimes it’s a no-nonsense coach who’s not much for small talk. Other times, a story teller shows up to share tales from his near-50-year career coaching in the NFL.
And then sometimes, you just get a happy-go-lucky dog lover.