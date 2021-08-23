COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - MAY 9: A member of the Colorado Springs coroner\"u2019s office brings out a body from the home where an overnight shooting occurred in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on May 9, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A gunman killed six people at a family birthday party before taking own life, police said. The victims were all members of the same extended family a party attendee said. The shooting was in the 2800 block of Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park. The shooting happened just after midnight. Colorado Springs police Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release. Investigators believe the shooter, who has not been publicly identified, was the boyfriend of a woman at the party. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – As violent crime increases, the City of Denver is scrambling to hire more police officers. While its population has grown by nearly 150,000 people over the last decade, its police force has shrunk by about 100 officers.
Police Chief Paul Pazen says they’re stretched to the limit.
