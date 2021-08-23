ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 26: Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis attend attend Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Mario “El Azteca” Barrios In WBA Championship Boxing Match With Gervonta “Tank” Davis In Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2021 in Atlanta City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well-known Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis walked away from a plane crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet crashed on Saturday afternoon just after takeoff because of a landing gear malfunction. The plane lost a nose wheel and left the runway.