GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — This weekend is the last chance to catch Jurassic Quest, where you can see dinosaurs up close and in person. Families are taking a drive through history at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for the event, which ends on August 22. “It was a good experience for the kids. The kids enjoyed it. It’s a nice family event,” said Yvette Marston, whose family traveled there from Carroll County.

Dinosaur trainer “Jurassic Joe” Johnson and baby dinosaur Tyson the T-Rex are giving kids a big welcome. “It’s kind of a secret that we have here at Jurassic Quest. They come out here and they expect to see animatronic dinosaurs, and then boom, we hit them with a real baby dinosaur,” said “Bronto Brittney” Morgan, another dinosaur trainer. Well, now the secret’s out, and hundreds more cars are expected for the final weekend of the event, soaking in the sights of huge robotic dinosaurs and the sounds of prehistory.

It’s an outdoor drive-through event this year. “We actually offer all of our customers about four different audio tours that we have on our website,” Morgan said. Staff members say it’s an epic event with COVID safety measures in place. “We are originally an indoor event, but due to COVID for the last year, we were required to transition to the outdoors,” Morgan added.