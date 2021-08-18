Veterans Day is the anniversary of the Armistice which formally ended World War I and is now celebrated in the United States to honor all veterans for there service. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)
BOSTON (CBS) — Veterans and others who served in Afghanistan reacted with sadness and frustration to the Taliban take over of the country after 20 years of war.
“To see the Taliban occupying the presidential palace at a table that I was sitting at three years ago in 2018 to try to bring peace to that country, it’s heartbreaking,” said Massachusetts State Senator John Velis who spent two tours of duty in Afghanistan.