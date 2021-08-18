INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Robert Durst appears before Judge Mark E. Windham before opening statements in his murder trial at Inglewood Courthouse on May 18, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The real estate scion has been charged with the murder of longtime friend Susan Berman in 2000. Durst\'s murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Al Seib-Pool/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New York real estate scion Robert Durst testified Monday that he sent police a letter letting them know about a cadaver inside Susan Berman’s Benedict Canyon home after finding her body there in December of 2000.
Durst said he unsuccessfully dialed 9-1-1 from a dead landline phone, then drove to a payphone.