ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Tropical Depression Fred pounded Georgia with rain overnight and during the day on Tuesday. It was a welcome sight to some Metro Atlantans. “What I like most is the temperature. The rain keeps the coolness away,” said Darius Williams, who lives in East Atlanta.

Most flooded roads in the area were clear by late morning, and some trails, including the Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven, were closed as a precaution. However, Fred left an unwelcome trail in other parts of the state. Officials reported property damage and downed trees in Meriwether and Sumter Counties. “Hopefully, everybody’s ok, and everybody made it out safely, but I heard this is a lot of rain out there, so everybody needs to be careful,” Williams said.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported up to 10,000 power outages. “Our partners at Georgia Power and the EMCs across the state have been working really diligently to make sure people get their power back on as soon as they can,” said GEMA External Affairs Supervisor Lisa Rodriguez-Presley. Officials say they’ve seen localized flooding and isolated tornadoes, but no widespread damage.“We’re expecting to see continued rain throughout the evening and into tomorrow. The biggest thing or course, with the rain, is the water accumulation,” Rodriguez-Presley said. She says there’s no reason for major concern, but officials still want to drive home their message. “If there is a flooded roadway, do not drive into those flooded roadways,” she said, explaining it takes is a few inches of water to sweep people and vehicles away. She added, “Because this is expected to dump 4-6 inches of rain over the course of the duration. There is the potential for some localized flooding. So turn around, don’t drown.”

Emergency officials say stay tuned into the weather and heed their advice as they monitor the storm.