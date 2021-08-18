NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 25: (EDITORS NOTE: IMAGES EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 0001GMT AUGUST 26, 2005; NATURAL LENS FLARE VISIBLE IN IMAGE) The sun shines through high security fencing surrounding Norwich Prison on August 25, 2005 in Norwich, England. A Chief Inspector of Prisons report on Norwich Prison says healthcare accommodation was among the worst seen, as prisoners suffered from unscreened toilets, little natural light, poor suicide prevention, inadequate education and training for long-term prisoners. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new program is giving Minnesota inmates a second chance, if they’re willing to put in the work.
WCCO shares the story of one woman hoping to move on from a dark past to earn her law degree.