11 August 2021, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Laage: The autonomous drone system HIVE flies over the apron of Rostock-Laage Airport during its maiden flight. The aircraft includes a container that serves as a take-off, landing and battery exchange platform. According to the manufacturer, the drone can take off automatically from here, for example for surveillance, runway inspection (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)
BOSTON (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a JetBlue flight crew spotted a drone while landing at Logan Airport Sunday evening, the FAA said.
The flight from San Diego was at an altitude of 8,000 feet when the sighting occurred.