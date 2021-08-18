02 August 2021, Lower Saxony, Nordhorn: A sloth cub clings to its mother. The Nordhorn Zoo has had offspring among the prairie dogs, fox mongooses and sloths. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/dpa (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
STONEHAM (CBS) — There’s a furry and very chill new addition at the Stone Zoo. A two-toed sloth was born at the Stoneham zoo back on July 31.
Zookeepers say the baby born to parents Lunesta and Nero is strong and healthy. The youngster has been seen holding on “nice and tight” to mom.