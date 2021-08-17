TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Officials say Monday night, 22-year-old, Samario Austin, allegedly started firing shots into Metro 510 apartment complex, with a semi-automatic rifle in one hand and a pistol in the other. No one was hurt and Austin is now in custody.

At Metro 510 apartments, officials say at least 20 shots were fired Monday night. Two people who were staying at the apartment complex Monday night say the scene was chaos and they are just thankful to be alive today.

Tampa Police Department released several calls to the 911 operator.

On person called panting and yelling, saying “Oh my gosh!” The 911 operator asked “What happened?” The caller said “Oh my God! They are shooting in the hallway and I’m in the house with my kids!”

Over 75 calls just like that one were made to the Tampa Police Department around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

One caller said “He’s firing his gun and there are children and elderly in here. Please send your police and make sure they have back up because he has a hand gun in the right hand and a rifle in the left.”

The scene was described as terrifying.

Both Nicholas Marzluf and Ceci Clark were staying with a friend at Metro 510 apartments and preparing for a band concert when they heard shots firing in the hallway.

“Being with your loved one and thinking about what if something happened to him and what if something happened to me,” said Clark.

“So we took the guitar amps we were getting all set up and barricaded the door with it,” said Marzluf.

They say bullets went through the walls and dented the front door. They hid in one of the rooms and listened to what was happening outside.

“At that point we heard copious amounts of inhumane screaming,” said Marzluf.

That’s when the couple decided to send some tough messages to loved ones.

“Hey this is not a joke, there is an active shooter with an assault rifle on our floor,” said Marzluf.

“The cops are here and I don’t really know much other than that. I love you so, so much,” said Clark.

An off-duty Tampa Police Officer, Gig Brown, heard the shots and found the shooter, 22-year-old Samario Austin. Officer Brown and Austin fired at each other but missed. Austin then ran away.

“It was Officer Brown’s actions that prevented somebody from seriously getting hurt last night,” said Ruben Delgado, Tampa Assistant Police Chief.

Officials say Austin was later found in his apartment where he surrendered. He told police he started shooting because he was high and angry about an eviction notice he received recently.

“We’re just really grateful that no one got hurt in this situation because it could have ended up a lot worse. Yeah. Everyone’s okay,” said Marzluf.

Officials say the Austin is charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and culpable negligence. The investigation is ongoing.