A woman stands near her destroyed home as a result of the earthquake on August 16, 2021 near the city of Camp Perrin, Haiti. - The massive quake killed more than 1,400 people across Haiti, according to a preliminary official toll reported on August 16, 2021. Tragedy has cast a long pall over life in Haiti\'s southwest corner, which suffered a humanitarian crisis in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew caused catastrophic damage, leveling an estimated 200,000 homes and killing hundreds. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP) (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mayor of North Miami has reached out to President Joe Biden in the hopes of getting additional aid to Haiti following the massive earthquake that has killed hundreds.
“The first thing I thought to myself is what happened to my dad? What happened to my family? What happened to the people of that region?” said North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime.