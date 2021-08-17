Photo Essay At Nice University Hospital, Archet Hospital About Bone Marrow Donation. Bone Marrow Donation Without Surgery And Anesthesia By Apheresis That Enables To Collect Hematopoietic Stem Cells In Large Quantity. Apheresis Is A Technique That Cosnists In Collecting Blood To A Donor, Then Reinject It After Having Separated And Stocked Certain Components, Such As Platelets, Plasma. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
WORCESTER (CBS) — A three-year-old boy from Indiana and his family were able to give a special thank you to a young woman from Boston who made a life-saving donation. Little Jacob Parry has been fighting leukemia his entire life and needed a bone marrow transplant.
Rachel Buck joined the National Marrow Donor Registry years ago when she was in college. Two years ago, she got the call that her bone marrow matched Jacob’s.