(FILES) In this picture taken on September 26, 2008, Fighters with Afghanistan\'s Taliban militia stand on a hillside at Maydan Shahr in Wardak province, west of Kabul. Afghanistan\'s long years of unrest have produced a new generation of Islamic militants, many of them bent on holy war, who are reinforcing the \"old Taliban\" in their deadly insurgency, analysts say. When the Taliban regime was toppled in a US-led invasion in late 2001, the hardliners were considered a spent force. But in their safe havens across the border in Pakistan, they have been able to regroup, recruit and -- armed with new ideologies, funds and warfare from the Al-Qaeda terror network -- make a deadly comeback, analysts say. AFP PHOTO/STR/FILES (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)
REVERE (CBS) – In the month that U.S. combat forces have been out of Afghanistan, the Taliban have overrun large portions of the country and seized 11 provincial capitals.
In Revere, veteran Marc Silvestri has watched in disbelief. “It’s almost like starting from scratch,” Silvestri said.