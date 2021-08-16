SUNSET BEACH, CA - DECEMBER 4: Waves break on December 4, 2009 off Sunset Beach, California. A report released this week called the California Climate Adaptation Strategy predicts that sea level rise will likely inundate many California coastal areas by 2050. The report also concludes that population growth and declining water supplies could cause major disruption if water users don\'t reduce their consumption by about 20 percent. The report is the first US governmental attempt to ascertain the likely impacts of climate change on communities, infrastructure and the environment, and to propose ways to adapt to those changes. Among other recommendations, the report calls for a ban on new developments in areas at risk of sea level rise, storm surges or coastal erosion. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
DENVER(CBS)- We are now on “La Nina Watch” for the next 6 months! NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is the branch of the National Weather Service that keeps track of such things and on Thursday released its monthly report on conditions for El Nino and La Nina. The CPC has issued a “LA NINA WATCH” for the upcoming Winter season. NOAA’s CPC says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022.
Currently, we are in what is called a neutral state. No La Nina or El Nino (which is the warming of the ocean water). The new report predicts a La Nina start up between now and October.