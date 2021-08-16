TOPSHOT - A healthcare worker fills out a Covid-19 vaccination card at a community healthcare event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. - All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – As more places require proof of vaccination, cybersecurity experts are seeing an alarming national and international trend: record numbers of hackers offering fake vaccine certificates impersonating the CDC on the dark web.
“We have an entire market of people who do not want to take the vaccine, but they also don’t want to be blocked from doing the things that you can do once you’re vaccinated,” cybersecurity expert Maya Levine told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.