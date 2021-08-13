Menu
Tampa Bay Doctors Say COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are At An All-Time High
In the Tampa Bay Area, the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 20%.
Moderna Trial For Children Under 12 Being Held At USF
The University of South Florida will test the Moderna vaccine on children between the ages of 6 months old and less than 11 years old.
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery
The best looks from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.
Apollo 11: 'The Eagle Has Landed'
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
'Ms. Pat Is A Character On So Many Levels': Theodore Barnes On BET+'s 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Ms. Pat is a comedian with an amazing story. Theodore Barnes shares what it was like to work with the great comedian on her new BET+ series.
Nate Burleson To Join CBS This Morning As Co-Host In Addition To NFL Today Duties
The NFL Today analyst is adding a new co-hosting duty to his plate, joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the desk.
Brec Bassinger On Becoming A Super Hero And Season 2 Of 'DC's Stargirl': 'Truly Honored'
'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger discusses her excitement for season 2 coming to The CW.
UEFA Super Cup 2021: How To Watch Chelsea Vs. Villareal
The two champions of Europe in the Champions and Europa League meet this week and CBS Sports has you covered.
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
Final NFL Power Rankings
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your final power rankings of the season.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 16
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your power rankings heading into Week 16.
SWEEPSTAKES | Summer Dreams 2021 - St. Augustine Getaway
You could win a getaway for to two beautiful St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra, Florida. The Summer Dreams 2021 prize package includes two nights lodging at the Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach and more than $1,200 worth of tickets to explore Florida's historic coast.
Stream The Wyndham Championship
Watch the Wyndham Championship live from Sedgefield Country Club
Stream The Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021 at 5:18 pm
