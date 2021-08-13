POMONA, CA - JUNE 21: As the sun sets a coyote roams the Cal Poly Pomona campus on Monday, June 21, 2021. The animal slumps strolling slowly across the road, sniffing the yellow road line and later disappears with another coyote into the brush. (Photo by Cindy Yamanaka/MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials issued another plea to San Francisco residents to stop from feeding wild coyotes who have been wandering the streets and parks, searching for food.
As part of their efforts, Animal Control released a photo taken by a park-goer, of a woman sitting calmly on the ground with a pile of raw meat as a coyote waits about 15 feet away. A man on the trail said he talked to her about not feeding them but she told him they were her “babies.”