MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An innovative Taco Bell restaurant is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park later this month.
Called the Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant has four drive-thru lanes, three of which are for people who have already ordered online.
Digital check-in screens will allow mobile order customers to scan their order with a QR code. Then the food, which is made on the second floor, will be delivered to customers via a lift system.
The company said restaurant developers wanted to create a solution to allow customers to get their drive-thru orders quickly, all while keeping the building’s footprint small and serving more customers.
The Taco Bell Defy will open its doors by next summer. It will be built near Zane Avenue and Highway 610.