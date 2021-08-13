WORCESTER, MA - JULY 12: A dog named Tildy sits on the couch of owner Lizzy Flanagan in Worcester, MA on July 12, 2019. Tildy was a rescue dog with issues, and Flanagan, a real estate agent in Cambridge, has rearranged her life around her dog. She used to host dinners and themed birthday parties, festivities that largely stopped with the arrival of Tildy, a 20-pound ginger-and-white beagle with floppy ears, soulful eyes, and a wiggly gait, who, at the same time, barked, lunged, growled, and snapped when she saw another dog, a baby stroller, a kid on a scooter, a runner, or basically anyone, said Flanagan. In 2019, there are two parallel and very different dog stories. In one, were in what could be called a golden age of dog ownership. Dogs are being wooed by condos and apartments and hotels. Theyre guests at yappy hours. They take enrichment classes such as urban herding, canine cross-training. But theres a sadder story, too, one that gets less publicity, because each person thinks its happening only to him or her. It involves dogs who arrive at their new home with intense - unexpected - behavioral or emotional issues and upend their owners lives. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)