WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Democratic Texas State Senators and Representatives leave after a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) at the U.S. Capitol July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Texas House Democratic Caucus continued their efforts to meet with U.S. Senate members in Washington on voting rights after they fled the state to block a voting restrictions bill by denying a Republican quorum. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas House grew closer to achieving a quorum needed to conduct official business, but came up short by five members on Monday, August 9.
Ninety-five House members were in attendance during the second special session, while 100 of the 150 in the House are required for the chamber to consider or debate bills.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming? Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?