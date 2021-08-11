ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Attorneys for the family of Secoriea Turner, the eight-year-old girl killed during protests last year, are optimistic after meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday.

Family members and the attorneys left Willis’s office with renewed hope for justice. “We were all pleased and impressed by the gathering of resources that District Attorney Willis has dedicated to this,” said Attorney Mawuli Davis, a founding partner of The Davis Bozeman Law Firm. Willis is expected to prosecute those responsible for Secoriea’s death. “We have faith in DA Willis and her team on getting us a step closer to the justice for Secoriea that we need,” said Secoriey Williamson, Secoriea’s dad. “Secoriea should be here. We’re encouraged by the active investigation,” said Secoriea’s mom, Charmaine Turner.

While they did not release specific details about what was discussed in the meeting, attorneys say the conversation supports what they already knew. “The failures of the City of Atlanta, the City of Atlanta officials and the Police Department is a major reason why this family lost their beautiful daughter,” said Shean Williams, an attorney with The Cochran Firm Atlanta.

Armed vigilantes with alleged gang affiliations shot at the car Secoriea was riding in when the driver tried going around a blockade, killing her. Two suspects, Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney, are facing murder charges, and attorneys say there are other possible suspects. “Let’s not lose sight of the city’s abdication of its responsibility to the citizens of Atlanta,” said Harold Spence, another partner with The Davis Bozeman Law Firm.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also involved, which Davis says is rare and speaks volumes about the nature of the case. Indictments are expected this week, and Willis’s office declined to release any statement before that takes place. There was no immediate response to our request for comment from the city.