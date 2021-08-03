ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta animal shelters are at full capacity, and Lifeline Animal Project is reaching out for help to address an urgent need for dog foster homes.

Chandler Whatley loves dogs and decided to foster one named Xena from Fulton County Animal Services. “I recently lost my longtime rescue and wanted to think of a way to give back,” said Whatley. She says it’s a good way to give dogs a break from the shelter. “As a person, I like a nap and alone time, so it makes sense to give these pups that as well,” she said.

During Lifeline Animal Project’s free adoption event last month, 400 dogs and cats found homes. Now, the Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, which are managed by Lifeline, are already back at maximum capacity. “You can foster for two weeks and save a dog’s life, and help them find a new home and feel great about that,” said Lifeline Animal Project’s Public Relations Director Karen Hirsch.

Staff members say lost pets and spring babies are contributing to their high summer intake. They say there’s an urgent need for foster homes, especially for large dogs. “Dogs aren’t as stressed in a home, so we get to see what they’re like, and we get to match them with potential adopters better,” Hirsch said, adding the shelters will provide vet care and supplies. “Even if you can’t foster for two weeks, you can foster for a weekend through our Weekend Warrior Program, or you can foster for a day.” “I’m kind of a busy person, so the fact that it was really easy to schedule it, I appreciated the efficiency and the process,” said Whatley.

Lifeline’s goal is to place 125 dogs in foster homes over the next two weeks. For more information, click here.