NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A drone remained lodged in a building at the World Trade Center site late Monday night after someone flew it in the area and it got stuck.
Sources told CBS2 a 22-year-old man visiting from Texas was flying the small device when it crashed into 7 World Trade Center.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?
The man reported the incident himself. He was taken into custody and issued a summons.READ MORE: Southeastern U.S.: A Rainy Week Ahead
Police do not believe there was any terror threat.MORE NEWS: Lifeline Animal Project Stresses Urgent Need For Dog Foster Homes In Metro Atlanta
The drone was said to be sitting between two glass panels about 30 feet in the air.