TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local pharmacy is going above and beyond to get people vaccinated in Tampa Bay. DeliveRxd Pharamcy employees are driving to people’s homes to vaccinate them!

At DeliveRxd Pharmacy, employees say their goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and they want to make it as easy as possible for elderly people, those with disabilities, and people with illnesses to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

William Parker is the pharmacy manager and says “The hospitals are just becoming overwhelmed with patients who are dying from COVID-19. It’s a real thing. It’s a real pandemic.”

Ledsiel Garcia is a employee of DeliveRxd Pharmacy and travels to people’s homes to vaccinate them. He says “Ii’m glad I’m out here giving the patients the vaccine.”

For those who have a hard time leaving their homes to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Parker came up with a solution.

“We’re already doing delivery of medications for free so we just thought it would be one step further to move forward and go ahead and do home vaccine delivery,” said Parker.

It’s a new program that started on Monday. Every day two vaccinators spread out across Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and spend hours traveling to people’s homes.

“We’ve had tons of interest. We have about 400 people in the cue,” said Parker.

“The pharmacy hasn’t stopped, we haven’t stopped vaccinating. I still have a few more patients to go and i’m trying to get it done before six,” said Garcia.

Garcia is vaccinating between 15 and 30 people per day.

“Every time I go to the patient’s house, they are so grateful for what we are doing. And that makes me feel better about myself. I can keep going and do better and do more,” said Garcia.

The pharmacy offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Parker says with so much demand, he’s looking to hire eight more vaccinators and hopefully vaccinate 100 people per day at their homes by the end of next week.

“This new Delta virus is coming up and people are realizing that it’s now or never that they should get the vaccine,” said Garcia.

Parker says eventually he wants to expand the pharmacy’s services to other counties nearby. He says people just need to meet federal guidelines to participate in the program, and if you’d like someone to come vaccinate you at your home, you can call DeliveRxd Pharmacy.