ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Locals and tourists alike are gearing up to celebrate the one year anniversary of the St. Petersburg Pier. The celebration this Saturday will include a unique drone light show.

The St. Pete Pier is poised to be hopping Saturday, July 31 as Mayor Rick Kriseman will assist locals in celebrating the one year anniversary with plenty of attractions and a one-of-a-kind immersive drone light show. The light show will consist of 300 drones equipped with LED lights which will create formations stretching over 500 feet across in St. Pete’s night sky. The event, presented by Duke Energy will provide the first 2,000 guests arriving at Spa Beach Park with wristbands that will interact with the display throughout the evening.

CW44’s Mika Rotunda shared an interview with Mayor Kriseman, who is excited to finally celebrate the opening of the new pier. “Obviously, with the hurricane that blew through, we ended up having to reschedule our one year celebration, but we’re glad we’re able to do it in the month of July, which is when we opened the pier [in 2020].”