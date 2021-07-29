Filed Under:Crime, Gwinnett County, Stone Mountain
GCPD has identified the homicide victim found in Yellow River Park Credit: GCPD

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) has identified the deceased woman found in Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Tori Lang, 18, of Lithonia, had three distinct tattoos.  Her family saw the media release and tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.

READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to an “unknown medical call” Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain. Upon arrival, officers located a light skin black woman, under a tree. Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed she was deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

A heart cross tattoo with the date 8-16-07, pink or reddish in color on the right side of the neck. A tattoo “Faith makes all possible” on the left side of the neck and what appears to be a roman lettering with the date 9-16-2002 on the wrist.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives.  Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

MORE NEWS: Escaped Louisville Fugitive Arrested In Henry County

Case Number:  21-059388