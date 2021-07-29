STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) has identified the deceased woman found in Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain with a gunshot wound.
The victim, Tori Lang, 18, of Lithonia, had three distinct tattoos. Her family saw the media release and tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to an "unknown medical call" Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain. Upon arrival, officers located a light skin black woman, under a tree. Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed she was deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
A heart cross tattoo with the date 8-16-07, pink or reddish in color on the right side of the neck. A tattoo “Faith makes all possible” on the left side of the neck and what appears to be a roman lettering with the date 9-16-2002 on the wrist.
At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.
Case Number: 21-059388