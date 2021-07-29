MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) The Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), and the Louisville Metro Police Department apprehended Terrell Q. Gray, after he escaped from Louisville Kentucky Metro Department of Corrections on July 9th, 2021, according to a statement from the HCSO.
According to Louisville Police Detectives, on July 8, 2021, Gray was allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting in Kentucky where a rifle was used to shoot at another vehicle. During the shooting, the shots fired from Gray's vehicle struck the car of an undercover officer. After an extensive investigation Gray was located but later fled from law-enforcement in a high-speed chase. Gray was arrested on multiple charges. Police say they believe weapons were used during the shooting.
After Gray's arrest, he allegedly escaped from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Information gathered during the investigation led detectives to believe that Gray had fled Kentucky and was staying in a residence in the Henry County area. The Henry County Sheriff Office SWAT Team assisted by the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a search/arrest warrant at the suspected location and was able to take Gray into custody.
Criminal arrests are only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.