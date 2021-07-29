ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
DeKalb residents can receive $50 prepaid debit cards and backpacks for students during a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination and testing event on Saturday, July 31.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older at The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30034.
Residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations.
“We are focused on helping DeKalb residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.
MedCura Health also will offer free COVID-19 tests and provide backpacks to students.
As of July 28, in DeKalb County, 334,557 residents, or 45 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In DeKalb County, 35.3 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 53.1 percent of Whites and 68.3 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 36 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.
“With the continued dramatic rise in the number of cases and hospitalizations associated with the COVID-19 Delta variant, time is of the essence,” said DeKalb District Health Director Sandra J. Valenciano, M.D., M.P.H. “Our community must rally together now to stop COVID-19 and that begins with getting vaccinated, in order to protect everyone, especially our most vulnerable residents and our young children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.”
