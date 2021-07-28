CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans scooped up tickets for
as soon as they went on sale – but on Tuesday night, 48 hours away from the opening act – some have chosen not to go.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
Some fans have even sold their tickets on eBay to the highest bidder. And as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, concerns over the coronavirus and specifically the Delta variant may be to blame.READ MORE: UPDATED: Gwinnett Joins Other Metro Atlanta School Districts Requiring Masks
MORE NEWS: Families Of Alleged Atlanta Police-Involved Shooting, Brutality Cases Demand Justice