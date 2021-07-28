TAMPA, Fla (CW44 News At 10) – The CDC is recommending the re-implementation of some COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that people who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated need to start wearing masks in public indoor settings again.

Dr. Michael Teng is a professor with the University of South Florida. He says “I think they saw what happened after they said vaccinated people can take their masks off. Scientifically, logically on the virus side, that makes sense, but I don’t think they realized that on the social side of that means nobody has to wear a mask.”

Dr. Teng says this new recommendation from the CDC this afternoon isn’t surprising.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC says “In areas with substantial and high transmission, cdc recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others. This includes schools.”

“The Delta variant is extremely transmissible. Some anecdotal reporting shows you don’t even have to have that close contact with 15 minutes within 24 hours. It doesn’t even take that long,” said Dr. Teng.

Dr. Teng says if people don’t take precautions, the Delta variant of COVID-19 will eventually infect most people who are unvaccinated.

“How we worship, how we vote, what color our skin is, the virus is just looking for a set of lungs to infect,” said Dr. Teng.

The CDC says both vaccinated and unvaccinated people need to wear masks in public places, but Dr. Teng says it’s a controversial topic.

“It’s kind of a tribal thing now. People are either really adamant maskers or adamant anti-maskers,” said Dr. Teng.

Dr. Walensky says this decision is hard to make, but necessary.

“It is not a welcome piece of news that masking is going to be a apart of people’s lives who have already been vaccinated. This new data weighs heavily on me, this new guidance weighs heavily on me and I just wanted to convey that this was not a decision that was taken lightly,” said Dr. Walensky.

“Nobody wants to go back to a mask, but I’m going to teach in a few minutes, and I’m wearing a mask in the classroom again,” said Dr. Teng.

The CDC says a majority of the virus is being spread by people who are unvaccinated, and those who are vaccinated are not getting as sick when they do contract the Delta Variant.