MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is calling for more action as the Biden administration imposes new sanctions targeting the Cuban regime.
“There’s a variety of other things can be done to keep the pressure on, I don’t believe anyone yet believes this is a priority of the president’s administration,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “The Cuban people are defending themselves with rocks and sticks against guns and clubs, so I’ve even called for things as dramatic as not taking off the table the possibility of some level of military intervention.”