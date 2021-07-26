ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an Atlanta Police Department (APD) officer involved shooting in northwest Atlanta Sunday morning, according to a GBI statement.
The GBI states that their preliminary information indicates that approximately 1:05 a.m., APD responded to shots fired around James Jackson Pkwy and Hamilton E. Holmes Dr in Atlanta, GA. The responding officer encountered two males with guns. The officer fired his firearm. A man identified as Gabriel Parker, 38, of Atlanta died at the scene from gunshot injuries. A second male was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries.
Two handguns were located at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.
An autopsy of Parker will be completed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.