ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett Police Department (GCPD) arrested the primary suspect in the July 23 shooting at the Falls Pkwy apartment complex in Duluth, according to a statement from the GCPD.
GCPD received a tip that Rene Martinez, 30, was staying at the Landmark at Bella Vista apartment complex. The GCPD SWAT team entered the apartment and found Martinez with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
Martinez is being charged with: Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
Officers responded to a person shot call in the Falls Pkwy apartment complex and located one man, identified as Omar Torres, 38, deceased on the scene, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Two additional men, Jose Torres, 22, who is currently in ICU and Erick Torres, 27, who was treated and released from the hospital.
At this time, the motive appears to be domestic related.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-058098