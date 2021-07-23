(CBS) – You know the saying: All’s fair in love… and Casa Amor! That’s right, the villa of seduction and betrayal will open its doors again on Love Island, beginning Sunday, July 25 (9:00–11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

The current couples on Love Island are set to face their biggest relationship test to date with the tempting arrival of five new boys and five new girls who are ready for a little fun in the sun. All the current couples will split up as the original girls move into a brand new villa called Casa Amor to meet and mingle with five new hunks, while the original boys welcome the new girls into their villa. Can the new Islanders turn the OGs’ heads and form new love? Or are the current bonds strong enough to resist the charms of the perfectly tanned, toned and plucked temptations?

Tune in this Sunday starting at 9:00PM ET/PT for an all-new Love Island on CBS