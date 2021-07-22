Summer Dreams 2021 – St. Augustine Getaway Sweepstakes

-Website Sweepstakes Rules-

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The SWEEPSTAKES is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes :

(a) The Summer Dreams 2021 – St. Augustine Getaway Sweepstakes online promotion will begin Monday, August 2, 2021 and end Saturday, August 14, 2021.

(b) To participate in the sweepstakes, entrants must logon to the contest page on CW44.com to register to win. Entries will be accepted on CW44.com between 12:01am on Monday, August 2, 2021 through 11:59:59pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021. On or about Monday, August , 2021, one (1) grand prize winner will be selected from all eligible entrants.

(c) The sponsor of this sweepstakes is St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. The sponsor is responsible for the distribution of the prize package. CW44 / WTOG TV is the co-sponsor responsible for administering the sweepstakes and selecting the winner.

(d) Sponsor, co-sponsor and/or ViacomCBS is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the sweepstakes, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com. If, for any reason, the sweepstakes is not capable of executed as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the sweepstakes.

(e) Entry deemed made by holder of telephone or email account.

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents who are 21 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, ViacomCBS, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any sweepstakes. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG/CW44 and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) All entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 21.

Prize : One (1) Grand Prize winner:

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive the following: 3 Days/2 Nights stay at The Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach. Lodging accommodations will be valid for one (1) year from the date winner is notified. Based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays and/or special events (3 days/2 nights accommodations – $700 value). – https://bit.ly/2TKOVZt The Ice Plant Restaurant & Bar, St. Augustine Historic District dining gift card ($50 value). – https://bit.ly/3AEdV5u Old Town Trolley Tours (two tickets – $60 value). – https://bit.ly/3ywYZEl Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park tickets (two tickets – $54 value). – https://bit.ly/2Viamlh Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum tickets (two tickets – $30 value). – https://bit.ly/3jRRDHp Augustine Aquarium tickets (two tickets – $40 value) – https://bit.ly/36ko7ly Historic Tour of the Hotel Ponce de Leon, now home to Flagler College (two tickets – $40 value). – https://bit.ly/3AxNX3D Augustine Pirate Museum V.I.P. tickets (two tickets – $30 value). – https://bit.ly/3jZy282 Colonial Experience at the Colonial Quarter V.I.P. tickets (two tickets – $50 value). – https://bit.ly/2SVKBGA Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for two. Choice of: Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour, OR Sunset Cruise (two tickets – $120 value). – https://bit.ly/3wibjqw World Golf Hall of Fame tickets (two tickets – $50 value). – https://bit.ly/2UwoJC8 City Gate Spirits V.I.P. Tour tickets (two tickets – $40 value). Must be 21 or older to redeem. – https://bit.ly/36hvk63 Augustine Distillery V.I.P. Tour tickets (two tickets – $40 value). Must be 21 or older to redeem. – https://bit.ly/2SRdwLO Approximate total value of prize package is $1314.00. All travel dates, times and accommodations are subject to change based upon availability.



Prize does not include items not specified, such as transportation, ride-share services, fuel, travel insurance, hotel room service, parking fees, laundry service, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(b) All prizes, prize certificates, vouchers and the like must be claimed in person by the winner at the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau at 29 Old Mission Avenue in St. Augustine, Florida 32084 unless otherwise specified by the sponsor. Further instructions and contact information will be provided to the winner at the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

(c) Sweepstakes prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Finalists/Winners :

(a) Decisions of sweepstakes sponsors with respect to the sweepstakes are final.

(b) The Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on or about Monday, August 16, 2021.

(c) Grand Prize Winner will be notified via email or telephone on or about Monday, August 16, 2021.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the sweepstakes, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this sweepstakes, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 21 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, ViacomCBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Sweepstakes sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the sweepstakes which will become effective upon announcement.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

Failure to comply with the sweepstakes rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification.

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by October 16, 2021 to:

Summer Dreams 2021 – St. Augustine Getaway Sweepstakes

C/O WTOG-CW44

365 105th Terrace NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33716