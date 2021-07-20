SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The drunk driver arrested for causing a crash that killed two women in Natomas earlier this month has a history of DUI convictions.
Ricardo Beltram, 29, stood inside a Sacramento County courtroom Monday facing two charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
